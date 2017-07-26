Kansai Airports, Vinci Airports and Orix selected as preferred right holder for Osaka Kobe Airport
Kansai Airports, Vinci Airports and Orix Corporation consortium announced (25-Jul-2017) its selection by Kobe City Government as the preferred negotiation right holder for the 42 year concession contract to operate Osaka Kobe Airport. The consortium plans to establish a special purpose company (SPC) to serve as the operating right holder, with full funding to be provided by Kansai Airports. Operating rights for Osaka Kobe Airport are expected to be awarded to the SPC in Oct-2017, and commercial operations under the SPC are scheduled to commence in Apr-2018. The consortium, which also holds operating rights for Osaka Kansai International Airport and Osaka Itami Airport, plans to integrate the management of all three airports, with the aim of expanding traffic to and improving service quality at Kobe Airport by enabling it to benefit from the resources of the other two Osaka airports. [more - original PR - I] [more - original PR - English/French - II]