Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) stated (15-Jul-2018) Kam Air plans to resume Kabul-Dubai service, following the removal of a four year ban on operations by the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). The ACAA and GCAA met in Jun-2018 to resolve issues related to the ban. ACAA said resumption of the service by Kam Air "will enhance the competition in the market". [more - original PR]