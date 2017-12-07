Loading
7-Dec-2017 3:54 PM

KAC to invest USD480m in Cheongju Airport expansion and enhancement by 2025

Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) reportedly plans to invest KRW524.3 billion (USD480.2 million) by 2025 to expand and enhance Cheongju Airport, including the following projects (Hankyung, 05-Dec-2017):

  • Construction of new carpark facility in 2018;
  • Establishment of an emergency access control centre;
  • Runway repairs and resurfacing;
  • Extend runway from 2744m to 3200m to accommodate larger aircraft required for long haul international services;
  • Construction of new access roads;
  • Passenger terminal expansion works;
  • Construction of international passenger terminal in three phases.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More