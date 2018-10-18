18-Oct-2018 10:43 AM
KAC completes USD220m Seoul Gimpo Airport domestic terminal improvement project
Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) completed (17-Oct-2018) its KRW250 billion (USD220.5 million) Seoul Gimpo International Airport domestic terminal renovation and improvement project. The project commenced in 2009 and was undertaken progressively to minimise the impact of construction works on operations. It included:
- Installation of a new baggage handling system;
- Average baggage processing time reduced from 15 minutes to five minutes;
- Installation of three additional aerobridges, increasing total to 12;
- Installation of four additional security screening checkpoints, increasing the total to 14 and accelerating the security screening process;
- Installation of 533m of moving walkways;
- Implementation of advanced CCTV surveillance system;
- Increased number of restroom facilities for mobility impaired passengers from eight to 37. [more - original PR - Korean]