19-Jan-2021 11:28 AM
KAA: Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta Intl Airport terminals close for overhaul, airlines migrate operations
Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) confirmed (07/16-Jan-2021) the closure of Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Terminals 1B and 1C as part of a KES963 million (USD8.8 million) overhaul project expected to position the airport as Kenya's primary aviation hub. Construction is scheduled to continue for 12 months, with all affected flight operations migrating to Terminal 1A and Terminal 2. Details include:
- Airlines migrating from T1B:
- Air India: Operating from T1A;
- British Airways: T1A;
- Uganda Airlines: T2;
- Emirates Airline: T2;
- Airlines migrating from T1C to T1A: