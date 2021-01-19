KAA: Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta Intl Airport terminals close for overhaul, airlines migrate operations

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) confirmed (07/16-Jan-2021) the closure of Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Terminals 1B and 1C as part of a KES963 million (USD8.8 million) overhaul project expected to position the airport as Kenya's primary aviation hub. Construction is scheduled to continue for 12 months, with all affected flight operations migrating to Terminal 1A and Terminal 2. Details include: