Just Us Air receives AOC in Romania

Just Us Air received (09-Apr-2018) an air operator certificate (AOC) from Romania's Civil Aeronautical Authority. The carrier plans to operate an Airbus fleet, offering ACMI, wet and damp lease, series and charter services. The fleet consists of one A319 (YR-URS), with an A321 aircraft to be added to the AOC at the end of Apr-2018. Just Us Air will be working in partnership with Chapman Freeborn Airchartering who will provide the airline with commercial and operational support. [more - original PR]