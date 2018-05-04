Just Us Air commences passenger charter services from Bucharest Baneasa Airport base

Just Us Air commenced (03-May-2018) passenger charter services from its Bucharest Baneasa Airport base. The carrier operates an A319-100 aircraft, available on a full charter, wet lease or ACMI basis. Just Us Air plans to add one A321-200. Just Us Air technical director Mircea Mitch Mecu said: "At Just Us Air, we have ambitious plans for the near future such as fleet development up to six single aisle A320 family airplanes, setup and develop Just Us Air Part 145 AMO to support worldwide operation of our fleet. For longer term future Just Us Air has plans to enter into long haul operation with wide bodies Airbus airplanes". [more - original PR]