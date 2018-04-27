Juneyao Airlines reports USD91m operating profit in 1Q2018

Juneyao Airlines reported (26-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

Total operating revenue: CNY3609 million (USD567.5 million), +16% year-on-year;

Total operating costs: CNY3126 million (USD491.6 million), +17%;

Operating profit: CNY577.9 million (USD90.9 million), +30%;

Net profit: CNY437.9 million (USD68.9 million), +1%;

Total assets: CNY20,841 million (USD3277 million);

Cash: CNY2152 million (USD338.4 million);

Total liabilities: CNY11,621 million (USD1827 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.157257