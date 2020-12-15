15-Dec-2020 10:39 AM
Juneyao Airlines Group pax down just 4.2% in Nov-2020, cargo down 11.5%
Juneyao Airlines Group reported (15-Dec-2020) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2020:
- Passengers: 1.6 million, -4.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.6 million, +8.7%;
- International: 8040, -95.7%;
- Regional: 1250, -94.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 79.0%, -3.4pp;
- Domestic: 80.0%, -5.5pp;
- International: 44.8%, -24.1pp;
- Regional: 17.5%, -61.4pp;
- Cargo: 10,296 tonnes, -11.5%;
- Domestic: 9308 tonnes, -7.3%;
- International: 935 tonnes, -22.2%;
- Regional: 53 tonnes, -86.6%;
- Cargo load factor: 23.7%, -0.1pp;
- Domestic: 18.5%, -4.1pp;
- International: 50.8%, +22.2pp;
- Regional: 34.9%, +6.8pp. [more - original PR]