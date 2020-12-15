Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Dec-2020 10:39 AM

Juneyao Airlines Group pax down just 4.2% in Nov-2020, cargo down 11.5%

Juneyao Airlines Group reported (15-Dec-2020) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2020:

  • Passengers: 1.6 million, -4.2% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.6 million, +8.7%;
    • International: 8040, -95.7%;
    • Regional: 1250, -94.7%;
  • Passenger load factor: 79.0%, -3.4pp;
    • Domestic: 80.0%, -5.5pp;
    • International: 44.8%, -24.1pp;
    • Regional: 17.5%, -61.4pp;
  • Cargo: 10,296 tonnes, -11.5%;
    • Domestic: 9308 tonnes, -7.3%;
    • International: 935 tonnes, -22.2%;
    • Regional: 53 tonnes, -86.6%;
  • Cargo load factor: 23.7%, -0.1pp;
    • Domestic: 18.5%, -4.1pp;
    • International: 50.8%, +22.2pp;
    • Regional: 34.9%, +6.8pp. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More