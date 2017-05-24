Juneyao Airlines becomes first Star Alliance Connecting Partner

Juneyao Airlines became (23-May-2017) the first airline to expand the Star Alliance network as a Connecting Partner on 23-May-2017. Under the connecting partner concept, Juneyao will offer Star Alliance passengers transfer opportunities at Shanghai Pudong and Shanghai Hongqiao airports. For all connecting passengers, through check-in will be offered in both directions. Star CEO Jeffrey Goh said Juneyao "strengthen our market position in Shanghai". [more - original PR - English/Chinese]