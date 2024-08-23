23-Aug-2024 10:38 AM
Juneyao Air to commence Shanghai-Sydney service in Dec-2024
Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport announced (22-Aug-2024) Juneyao Air plans to commence four times weekly Shanghai Pudong-Sydney service with Boeing 787-9 equipment on 17-Dec-2024. Juneyao Air will be the ninth Chinese airline to connect the airport to China, and following the launch of the service, "Sydney Airport will offer the highest seat capacity to mainland China of any Australian airport". China Eastern Airlines also operates the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]