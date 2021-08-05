Become a CAPA Member
5-Aug-2021 8:36 AM

Jul-2021 traffic across Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico network down 2.1% on Jul-2019 levels

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico reported (04-Aug-2021) the following traffic highlights across its network for Jul-2021:

  • Passengers: 4.4 million, -2.1% compared to Jul-2019;
    • Domestic: 2.4 million, -6.8%;
    • International: 1.9 million, +4.4%;

Individual airport highlights include:

Manzanillo Playa de Oro International Airport recorded the highest growth, with Jul-2021 traffic up 16.4% on Jul-2019 levels. [more - original PR]

