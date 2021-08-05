5-Aug-2021 8:36 AM
Jul-2021 traffic across Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico network down 2.1% on Jul-2019 levels
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico reported (04-Aug-2021) the following traffic highlights across its network for Jul-2021:
- Passengers: 4.4 million, -2.1% compared to Jul-2019;
- Domestic: 2.4 million, -6.8%;
- International: 1.9 million, +4.4%;
Individual airport highlights include:
- Guadalajara Miguel Hidal Airport: 1.2 million, -14.4%;
- Domestic: 780,300, -17.4%;
- International: 413,100, -8%;
- Tijuana Rodriguez Airport: 919,300, +10.7%;
- Domestic: 619,100, +15.2%;
- International: 300,200, +2.4%;
- San Jose Los Cabos International Airport: 592,400, +11.1%;
- Domestic: 195,200, -10.1%;
- International: 397,200, +25.6%.
Manzanillo Playa de Oro International Airport recorded the highest growth, with Jul-2021 traffic up 16.4% on Jul-2019 levels. [more - original PR]