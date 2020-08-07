Jordan PM agrees to increase Royal Jordanian capital by USD70m over five years

Royal Jordanian reported (06-Aug-2020) losses of JOD152.1 million (USD214.5 million) as of 30-Jun-2020, accounting for 55% of its capital. According to the company's law, Royal Jordanian shall be liquidated if accumulated losses exceed 75% of its capital, unless the company's general assembly decides to increase the company's capital or deal with the losses. Jordan's Prime Minister Omar Razzaz authorised the Ministry of Finance to further increase Royal Jordanian's capital by JOD50 million (USD70.5 million) for a five year period, effective 01-Jan-2021, resulting in an increase of JOD10 million (USD14.1 million) p/a. Royal Jordanian is in further discussions with Jordan's Government to reschedule payments of the JOD50 million capital increase process to occur during a two year period from 2020, instead of a five year period from 2021, which would result in an increase of JOD25 million (USD35.3 million) p/a instead of JOD10 million. [more - original PR]