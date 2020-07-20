Jordan Government to support Royal Jordanian's future operations

Royal Jordanian received (Jul-2020) a "comfort" letter from Jordan's Government, which states the government intends to support Royal Jordanian's operations in the future, following the carrier's suspension of scheduled service from 17-Mar-2020 which "significantly" affected its gross revenues at "unprecedented" levels. The company's cancellation of scheduled services has resulted in ticket refunds of approximately JOD19 million (USD26.8 million). Royal Jordanian's management is in ongoing discussions with the government to obtain needed support during COVID-19, and a committee has been formed to consider the company's proposal for required support. Other measures taken by the company to lessen the impact of COVID-19 include discussions with lessors and lenders to reschedule leases and loan payments during the lockdown period, and the decision to approve a new loan facility worth JOD50 million (USD70.5 million) to finance cash flows and meet unavoidable cash obligations. [more - original PR]