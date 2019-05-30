Joramco and GDC Engineering sign LoI to form strategic, long term partnership for MRO

GDC Engineering and Joramco signed (29-May-2019) an LoI to work to form a strategic, long term partnership to pursue major and minor modifications and repairs opportunities for commercial aircraft throughout the region under GDC Engineering's EASA Design Organisation Approval. GDC will provide engineering and Part 21J certification services while Joramco will provide engineering, labour, equipment and facilities required to perform modifications and repair services in accordance with EASA and US FAA regulations at its facility in Amman. The parties stated the ever increasing market provides an opportunity for Joramco to expand its MRO capabilities to aircraft beyond their current customer base while also allowing GDC to expand its offerings for modification services, including cabin refurbishments and reconfigurations, along with connectivity and IFE upgrades, including GDC's new 'smart plane' offering. [more - original PR]