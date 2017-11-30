Joon announces new destinations ahead of 01-Dec-2017 launch

Joon announced (30-Nov-2017) the following new destinations to be operated with 174 seat Airbus A320 and 212 seat A321 aircraft from 25-Mar-2017:

Paris CDG-Istanbul: Seven times weekly from EUR39;

Paris CDG-Naples: 14 times weekly from EUR39;

Paris CDG-Oslo: 18 times weekly from EUR39;

Paris CDG-Rome: 49 times weekly from EUR39.

The carrier also announced the following new long haul destinations with A340 aircraft from spring 2018:

Cairo: Seven times weekly from 25-Mar-2018. Fares start from EUR149;

Cape Town: Three times weekly from 01-Apr-2018. Fares start from EUR279;

Tehran: Three times weekly from 02-Apr-2018. Fares start from EUR149.

Joon commences operations on 01-Dec-2017 with services from Paris CDG to Barcelona, Berlin, Lisbon and Porto. [more - original PR - English/French]