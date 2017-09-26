Air France sets 01-Dec-2017 launch date for Joon

Air France confirmed (25-Sep-2017) various aspects of Joon, referring to the new carrier as "designed to meet the expectations of a new generation of travellers". Details comprise:

Fleet: Mix of A320, A340 and A350 equipment. Joon expects to receive its first A350 in 2019, and will operate 28 aircraft by 2020 (18 medium haul and 10 long haul);

Routes, with fares from EUR39, effective from 01-Dec-2017: Paris CDG-Barcelona: 51 times weekly; Paris CDG-Berlin: 37 times weekly; Paris CDG-Lisbon: 28 times weekly; Paris CDG-Porto: Three times weekly;

Routes effective from summer 2018: Paris CDG-Fortaleza: Twice weekly from EUR249; Paris CDG- Seychelles : Three times weekly from EUR299.



According to Air France's official Twitter account, Air France-KLM chairman and CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac said the carrier's business model is "between traditional and low cost". The carrier will also allow earning and usage of Air France's Flying Blue Miles. [more - original PR]