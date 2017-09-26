Loading
Air France sets 01-Dec-2017 launch date for Joon

Air France confirmed (25-Sep-2017) various aspects of Joon, referring to the new carrier as "designed to meet the expectations of a new generation of travellers". Details comprise:

  • Fleet: Mix of A320, A340 and A350 equipment. Joon expects to receive its first A350 in 2019, and will operate 28 aircraft by 2020 (18 medium haul and 10 long haul);
  • Routes, with fares from EUR39, effective from 01-Dec-2017:
  • Routes effective from summer 2018:
    • Paris CDG-Fortaleza: Twice weekly from EUR249;
    • Paris CDG-Seychelles: Three times weekly from EUR299.

According to Air France's official Twitter account, Air France-KLM chairman and CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac said the carrier's business model is "between traditional and low cost". The carrier will also allow earning and usage of Air France's Flying Blue Miles. [more - original PR

