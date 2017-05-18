European Commission, US Department of Homeland Security meet to discuss aviation security

European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos and European Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc hosted (17-May-2017) a delegation from the US, led by deputy secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke, to discuss aviation security and safety issues on 17-May-2017. The parties discussed "serious evolving threats" to aviation security and approaches to confronting such threats, as well as existing aviation security standards and detection capabilities. The discussion also included recent security enhancements for large electronic devices. The US and the European Union reaffirmed commitment to continue working closely together on aviation security, with a meeting scheduled next week in Washington to further assess "shared risks and solutions" for protecting passengers, whilst ensuring the "smooth functioning" of global air travel. [more - original PR]