Airlink and Safair apply to Competition Commission for approval to merge under Airlink Group

Airlink Group and Safair announced (27-Nov-2017) their intention to submit an application South Africa's Competition Commission on 28-Nov-2017 for approval to "unite under the common umbrella of the Airlink group" through the acquisition of Safair by Airlink. Safair shareholder ASL Aviation Holdings will become a minority shareholder in Airlink Group. SA Airlink, FlySafair and Safair's other businesses will continue to operate separately under their own brands. The airlines will retain the products, fleets, management and leadership teams and there will be no job losses resulting from the consolidation. The proposed purchase will not affect Airlink's franchise partnership with South African Airways. The airlines' combined networks will cover 37 destinations and the merger is expected to support trade, tourism, economic growth and social development. Airlink CEO and MD Rodger Foster said: "Airlink's acquisition of Safair, which is financially robust and profitable, makes good business sense. It presents opportunities to reduce our combined costs, position ourselves for growth while at the same time increasing connectivity and choice while making air travel accessible and affordable for our customers". Safair CEO Elmar Conradie said: "Coming under a single umbrella will create economies of scale that will enable both airlines to share costs, optimise assets and remove systems duplications". The parties expect the Competition Commission to make a determination in 1Q2018. [more - original PR - Airlink/Safair] [more - original PR - ASL]