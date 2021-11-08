Become a CAPA Member
8-Nov-2021 10:52 AM

John Wayne Orange County Airport pax down 9% in Sep-2021, compared to Sep-2019

John Wayne Orange County Airport reported (05-Nov-2021) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2021:

  • Passengers: 783,737, -8.8% compared to Sep-2019;
  • Cargo: 1494 tons, +4.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 27,956, +6.6%;
    • Commercial: 7271, -1.2%;
    • General aviation: 20,173, +10.2%;
    • Others: 512, -6.7%.

The top three airlines in Sep-2021 based on passenger count were Southwest Airlines (303,714), American Airlines (124,906) and Alaska Airlines (100,335). [more - original PR]

