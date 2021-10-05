5-Oct-2021 10:26 AM
John Wayne Orange County Airport pax down 12% in Aug-2021, compared to Aug-2019
John Wayne Orange County Airport reported (04-Oct-2021) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2021:
- Passengers: 831,522, -11.8% compared to Aug-2019;
- Cargo: 1491 tons, +4.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 29,814, -0.4%;
- Commercial: 7305, -5.4%;
- General aviation: 21,961, +2.0%;
- Others: 548, -19.4%.
The top three airlines in Aug-2021 based on passenger count were Southwest Airlines (355,670), American Airlines (138,241) and Alaska Airlines (105,812). [more - original PR]