23-Jun-2020 11:39 AM
John Menzies plc expects recovery of aeronautical activities to begin in Jul-2020
John Menzies plc outlined (22-Jun-2020) the following update regarding trading and its financial position. Key details include:
- Trading in 2Q2020 to date has been ahead of management expectations, with a recovery of aeronautical activities to begin from early Jul-2020;
- The board believes the Group now has sufficient liquidity capable of supporting the Group's requirements into 2021, following significant proactive cost action taken and the benefit of government schemes around the network;
- Additional actions are being progressed to ensure the Group retains a robust and flexible financial position through the coronavirus crisis, including constructive discussions on necessary revisions to the Group's banking covenants;
- The board is confident in the long term growth potential of the aviation services market and believes that, as a global leader, John Menzies plc will emerge strongly from the coronavirus period. [more - original PR]