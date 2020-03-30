John Menzies dismisses around 17,500 staff, more than half of global workforce

John Menzies dismissed (27-Mar-2020) over half of its global workforce, around 17,500 people at 200 airports, in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The company reported volumes have dropped by around 20% in the past two weeks due to service suspensions, adding it hopes to hire back staff when the outbreak is contained. John Menzies employs workers in fuelling, ground handling, lounge services and maintenance sectors. [more - original PR]