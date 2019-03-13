John Menzies announces resignation of CEO

John Menzies announced (12-Mar-2019) Forsyth Black has decided to step down from his role of CEO with immediate effect. Mr Black, led the company's aviation business for three years, and spent 19 years with the group. The John Menzies board will now undertake a thorough process to appoint a new CEO who will prioritise growing the underlying business. The company will work with external recruitment consultants to look at both internal and external candidates as part of this process. The board will continue to focus the business on organic growth to ensure the delivery of shorter term shareholder value. [more - original PR]