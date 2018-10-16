JLT Specialty: Aviation insurance market showing definitive upward movement, with premium pressure

JLT Specialty published (15-Oct-2018) its 'Aviation Insurance Market Update', reporting the aviation market is showing definitive upwards movement across all business sectors as it enters the busy airline insurance renewal season with a focus on 4Q2018. JLT reported underwriters are sustaining the pressure they have built throughout 2018 and are now pushing for increases in premiums for all renewals. Underwriting discipline and risk selectivity "remain key contributors" according to JLT, but the continual decline in capacity levels by way of consolidation and market withdrawals has "ultimately helped support this position by affording underwriter's greater leverage in their renewal negotiations". Management pressure and year-end profit expectations as well as the steady flow of losses seen throughout 2018 have also motivated underwriters to remain resilient. [more - original PR]