Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-Dec-2021 12:52 PM

Jin Air to commence offering business class on domestic services

Jin Air, via its official website, announced (07-Dec-2021) plans to commence offering business class on domestic services, for the first time, by the end of 2021 (Yonhap News, 08-Dec-2021). The LCC will offer business class on Boeing 737 aircraft on services connecting Seoul to Busan, Jeju, Ulsan, Pohang, Gwangju and Yeosu, and services connecting Jeju to Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Pohang, Gwangju, Gunsan and Wonju.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More