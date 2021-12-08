Jin Air to commence offering business class on domestic services

Jin Air, via its official website, announced (07-Dec-2021) plans to commence offering business class on domestic services, for the first time, by the end of 2021 (Yonhap News, 08-Dec-2021). The LCC will offer business class on Boeing 737 aircraft on services connecting Seoul to Busan, Jeju, Ulsan, Pohang, Gwangju and Yeosu, and services connecting Jeju to Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Pohang, Gwangju, Gunsan and Wonju.