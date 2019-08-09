9-Aug-2019 8:39 AM
Jin Air reduces Japan operations
Jin Air announced (08-Aug-2019) plans to reduce overall Japan frequency from 131 to 78 times weekly. Details as follows:
- Seoul Incheon-Tokyo Narita: Reduce from three to twice daily from 17-Sep-2019 to 26-Oct-2019;
- Seoul Incheon-Osaka Kansai: Reduce from 28 to 18 times weekly from 28-Aug-2019 to 26-Oct-2019;
- Seoul Incheon-Fukuoka: Reduce from 28 to 18 times weekly from 26-Aug-2019 to 26-Oct-2019;
- Seoul Incheon-Kitakyushu: Reduce from twice daily to daily from 26-Aug-2019 to 26-Oct-2019;
- Seoul Incheon-Sapporo Chitose: Reduce from daily to four times weekly from 02-Sep-2019 to 26-Oct-2019;
- Seoul Incheon-Okinawa Naha: Reduce from daily to four times weekly from 02-Sep-2019 to 26-Oct-2019;
- Busan-Osaka Kansai: Reduce from twice daily to daily from 19-Aug-2019 to 26-Oct-2019;
- Busan-Okinawa Naha: Reduce from daily to three times weekly from 21-Aug-2019 to 26-Oct-2019;
- Busan-Kitakyushu: Reduce from five to three times weekly from 25-Aug-2019 to 26-Oct-2019. [more - original PR - Korean]