Jin Air handles 19 millionth domestic pax, expects 20 millionth in 2H2017

Jin Air reported (17-Jul-2017) accumulated domestic passenger numbers have exceeded 19 million, with the carrier forecasting passengers to exceed 20 million in 2H2017 due to an expanded domestic network including Gwangju-Jeju service on 30-Jun-2017. Jin Air commenced operations on 17-Jul-2008, handling 160,000 domestic passengers in 2008, and exceeded one million in Sep-2009, followed by 10 million in Feb-2015. [more - original PR - Korean]