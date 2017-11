Jin Air announced (31-Oct-2017) plans to raise over KRW300 billion (USD268 million) through its planned IPO on the Korea Exchange in Dec-2017 for the expansion of its fleet and routes. The LCC plans to place nine million existing stocks and issue three million shares with a price range of KRW26,800 to KRW31,800 per share. Mirae Asset Daewoo is the lead manager of the IPO, the statement said. [more - original PR - Korean]