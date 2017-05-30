Jin Air transports 30 millionth pax

Jin Air transported (29-May-2017) its 30 millionth accumulated passenger on 29-May-2017, approximately eight years and 10 months after launching services. Jin Air welcomed its 10 millionth passenger in Jan-2014 and 20 millionth passenger in Feb-2016. Jin Air transported 7.8 million passengers in 2016, an increase of 45% year-on-year. Domestic passengers account for 62% of total passengers and international passengers account for 38%. Currently, domestic passengers account for 62% of total passengers and international passengers account for 38%. The most popular international destinations are Guam (11%), Bangkok (10%), Osaka (8%), Cebu (7%) and Hong Kong (7%). [more - original PR - Korean]