Jettainer's skypooling platform able to save 25,000 tons of CO2 p/a

skypooling stated (07-Oct-2021) its ULD sharing platform is currently able to deliver savings of approximately 25,000 tons of CO2 p/a by avoiding unnecessary 'deadhead' flights to reposition ULDs. The company stated that avoiding placing one AKE container on an intercontinental flight can save an average of 65kg of CO2. Emissions savings for a stack of pallets can be as high as 3000kg. The skypooling platform, provided by Jettainer, is used by more than 50 airlines across more than 250 stations worldwide. Jettainer is also working on other areas of the ULD business to improve sustainability and avoid emissions, including developing more lightweight ULDs and developing software to improve ULD management. Jettainer MD Thomas Sonntag commented: "The time to make significant CO2 savings is now... We want to get handling agents and airports involved much more in the future". [more - original PR]