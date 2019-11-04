Become a CAPA Member
4-Nov-2019 8:39 AM

Jetstar unveils next generation cabin for A321LR

Jetstar unveiled (01-Nov-2019) its A321LR next generation cabin, scheduled for delivery from Aug-2020. Details include:

  • Single class cabin with 232 seats;
  • Recaro seats with tapered arm rests maximising space;
  • Extra large overhead bins with 40% more room to stow bags;
  • Digital streaming giving passengers the ability to access Jetstar's inflight entertainment on their personal devices;
  • Flip down smartphone and tablet cradles as well as in seat USB power;
  • Colour LED lighting that adjusts to the different stages of flight.

Jetstar's 18 A321LRs will be deployed on domestic routes and some international routes including Sydney-Bali. The aircraft will enable new city pairs including as Melbourne Avalon-Bali, Melbourne-Nadi and Cairns-Auckland. [more - original PR]

