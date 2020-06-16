16-Jun-2020 8:47 AM
Jetstar Pacific to undergo brand change and streamline functions with Vietnam Airlines
Jetstar Airways stated (15-Jun-2020) Vietnam Airlines and Qantas agreed to introduce changes to Jetstar Pacific, which will leverage the scale and brand strength of Vietnam Airlines in its home market. Pending government and regulatory approval, the carrier will be renamed and operate as Pacific Airlines with a new logo and livery inspired by Vietnam Airlines' colours and design. The airline will change its reservation system from Navitaire to Sabre, allowing the carrier to streamline its bookings, network and customer functions with Vietnam Airlines. Vietnam Airlines and Qantas Group continue to review the carrier's structure and future shareholding arrangements. [more - original PR]