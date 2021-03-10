Jetstar Japan to move select aircraft to Australia 'for some period of time': Jetstar Group CEO

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans, speaking at CAPA Live March 2021, reiterated (10-Mar-2021) Jetstar Japan's fleet will temporarily reduce from 25 to 19, with plans to move some of the LCC's aircraft to Australia "for some period of time". He said there is flexibility to move the aircraft back to Japan as demand recovers. Mr Evans also said the group will "bring in" Jetstar Japan's A321neos on order, of which one to two are already assembled and deferred, "at the right time". He said the group will focus on "getting the right aircraft in the right part of our universe to take advantage of demand as they recover.