4-Jun-2020 2:28 AM
Jetstar Japan to gradually resume domestic ops from Jul-2020
Jetstar Japan (02-Jun-2020) plans to reduce 90.7% of its 3062 planned domestic frequencies in Jun-2020. The carrier will continue to suspend operations on 15 domestic services, while frequency reductions on eight domestic services will also continue, with plans to gradually resume domestic services from Jul-2020. All six international services remains suspended. Tokyo Narita-Manila, Nagoya Chubu-Manila, Osaka Kansai-Manila and Tokyo Narita-Shanghai Pudong services will be suspended until 30-Jun-2020 while Tokyo Narita-Hong Kong and Tokyo Narita-Taiwan Taoyuan services will be suspended until 31-Jul-2020. [more - original PR - Japanese]