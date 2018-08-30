Jetstar Japan reports third consecutive year of profitability in FY2018

Jetstar Japan reported (29-Aug-2018) its third consecutive year of profitability in FY2018, for the period ended 30-Jun-2018. The carrier also reported accumulated passengers as of Aug-2018 reached 26 million. Details are as follows:

Revenue: JPY57 billion (USD516.8 million), +8% year-on-year;

Operating profit: JPY1134 million (USD10.3 million);

Net profit: JPY953 million (USD8.6 million), +91%;

Passengers: 5.36 million;

Passenger load factor: 87%, +2ppts. [more - original PR - Japanese]

*Based on the average conversion rate at JPY1 = USD0.009067