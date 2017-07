Jetstar Japan handles 20 millionth pax

Jetstar Japan handled (10-Jul-2017) its 20 millionth accumulated passenger on 08-Jul-2017, achieving the milestone five years since its launch in Jul-2012. Jetstar Japan currently operates 100 services per day with 21 A320s, serving 16 domestic routes and nine international routes. Jetstar Japan handled its millionth passenger on 22-Mar-2013, five millionth passenger on 06-Jul-2014, 10 millionth passenger on 05-Aug-2015 and 15 millionth passenger on 23-Jul-2016. [more - original PR - Japanese]