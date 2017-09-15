Jetstar Japan announces change to management structure

Jetstar Japan announced (13-Sep-2017) changes to its management structure with CEO Gerry Turner replacing Masaru Kataoka as chairman, effective 08-Sep-2017. Mr Kataoka has assumed the position of president and representative director. Jetstar Group executive manager of customer and strategy Nicolas Rohrlach has been appointed chief executive advisor, overseeing Jetstar Japan's day to day operations with the management team. Jetstar Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said: "I am convinced that the new management structure team will steadily strengthen Jetstar Japan for the future". [more - original PR - Japanese]