Jetstar Japan reported (14-Sep-2017) its second consecutive year of profitability in FY2017 ended 30-Jun-2017. Details as follows:

Operating revenue: JPY52,800 million (USD485.0 million), +1% year-on-year;

Profit: JPY498.0 million (USD4.6 million), +690%;

Passengers: 5.2 million;

Load factor: 85%, +2ppts;

Domestic market share among LCCs: 50%. [more - original PR - Japanese]

*Based on the average conversion rate at JPY1 = USD0.009185