Jetstar Japan to establish Nagoya Chubu as third hub

Jetstar Japan announced (24-May-2017) plans to establish Nagoya Chubu Airport as its third hub in FY2018, after Tokyo Narita and Osaka Kansai airports, and by which time its fleet will expand to 28 aircraft. With the opening of the hub, Jetstar Japan will become the first LCC to have a base at three of Japan's largest cities. Jetstar Japan operates four domestic services and two international services at Nagoya Chubu. It is the only LCC to operate domestic and international services at Nagoya. [more - original PR - Japanese]