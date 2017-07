Jetstar Japan celebrates fifth anniversary, acumulated pax to exceed 20m 'soon'

Jetstar Japan marked (03-Jul-2017) its fifth anniversary on 03-Jul-2017, adding its accumulated passengers have exceeded 19 million and will "soon" exceed 20 million. Jetstar Japan commenced operations on 03-Jul-2012 with three aircraft serving two routes covering three domestic cities. Its fleet and network have expanded to 21 aircraft serving 25 routes covering 11 domestic cities and four international cities. [more - original PR - Japanese]