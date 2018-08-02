Jetstar Group network planners 'having a field day' with plans for A321LR

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (01-Aug-2018) the carrier's network planners are "having a field day" working out where to deploy its incoming A321LR long haul narrowbodies. Mr Evans confirmed the aircraft will be deployed to Bali, replacing some Boeing 787 operations. Mr Evans added that the A321LR could potentially allow the carrier to serve Asian destinations from Australian regional points, as well as other potential long thin routes. He confirmed the carrier will not make final route decisions concerning the aircraft until they are closer to delivery.