Jetstar Group CEO: 'We are the Walmart of aviation'

Jetstar Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (01-Aug-2017) the group is the "Walmart of Aviation". "It is our obligation that people have the option to travel", Ms Hrdlicka said, adding Australia's aviation market would be a "fraction of the size" without LCC penetration. Ms Hrdlicka said the Australian aviation market handled 37 million trips in 2004, and grew to 60 million in 2017. The Jetstar Group handles 37 million passengers p/a, including 20 million passengers in Australia.