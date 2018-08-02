Jetstar Group CEO: Jetstar has always been a disruptor

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (01-Aug-2018) Jetstar has "absolutely been a disruptor" in the Australian air travel market. Mr Evans noted that an airline is unable to continually act as a disruptor and there are periods "where you need to pause and consolidate" and to "finish some things before you can build the platform and grow again". Mr Evans added that Jetstar is "aware and are vigilant" of the presence of other carriers in its markets and is building plans "to make sure we aren't out disrupted" by other airlines.