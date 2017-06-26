Jetstar Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka warns of both a lack of and overpriced infrastructure

Jetstar Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka warned (23-Jun-2017) of both a lack of and the impact of overpriced infrastructure throughout Australia. Ms Hrdlicka stated: "Australia needs quality and affordable tourism infrastructure like hotels, attractions or we risk falling behind. We cannot just rely on our natural attractions to help us win over the next 20 years. The second airport in Sydney is a real positive and we think they could look at Melbourne’s second airport at Avalon for some inspiration. It’s important that the new airport is purpose built and not gold plated as it is likely to be catering for low fares airlines in its first 10 years of operation, much like how Stansted and Luton airports cater for London’s low fares flights and Heathrow focuses on the full service airlines. We also have continued to see airport fees and charges increase while airlines are offering fares at levels significantly cheaper than they were over a decade ago". [more - original PR]