Jetstar Airways to operate record domestic services in Feb/Mar-2021

Jetstar Airways announced (15-Dec-2020) the carrier is scheduled to operate more domestic services in Feb-2021 and Mar-2021 than any previous year, with travel demand exceeding pre-coronavirus levels. The increased schedule will see Jetstar operating more than 850 weekly frequencies to 55 domestic destinations by the end of 1Q2021. The extra services will be operated by the carrier's A320s which would usually operate to overseas destinations including Bali and Singapore. The boost in travel represents more than 110% of the carrier's pre-coronavirus schedule, compared to Mar-2019. [more - original PR]