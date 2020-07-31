Become a CAPA Member
31-Jul-2020 8:29 AM

Jetstar Airways increases New Zealand network to 90%

Jetstar announced (31-Jul-2020) plans to resume more than 90% of its normal domestic schedule in New Zealand from Aug-2020, with demand exceeding expectations in the first month since Jetstar services resumed. Jetstar's New Zealand domestic schedule from Aug-2020 includes:

Jetstar plans to continue operating at 90% capacity until at least the end of Oct-2020 and will closely monitor demand to determine the schedule from Nov-2020 onwards. [more - original PR]

