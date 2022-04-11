Jetstar Airways confirms virtual interline partnership with IndiGo

Jetstar Airways confirmed (08-Apr-2022) plans to enter a new virtual interline partnership with IndiGo. The partnership is enabled through technology company and flight search engine Dohop. The integrated booking engine allows customers to select flights and purchase bundled and unbundled ancillary products, with customers connecting between international flights provided with passenger and baggage transfer. This is the second virtual interline partnership for the Jetstar Group, following its interline with Tigerair Taiwan in Dec-2019. [more - original PR]