24-Aug-2023 10:19 AM
Jetstar Airways 18 A321LRs on track to enter fleet by end of 2024
Qantas Group provided (23-Aug-2023) the following fleet renewal overview:
- The company is on track to receive the first two QantasLink A220 aircraft by the end of 2023. Subsequent deliveries are expected to be delayed by up to four months as a result of supply chain disruption;
- The first of seven mid-life A320 family aircraft to meet growing resources flying and Jetstar Asia recovery are expected to arrive before the end of Dec-2023;
- 22 of previously announced Embraer E190s wet leased from Alliance Airlines are scheduled to join the Qantas fleet by the end of Dec-2023;
- Two more A321 converted freighters are expected to arrive by the end of Dec-2023;
- Jetstar Airways 18 A321LRs are on track to enter the fleet by the end of 2024, with a further 20 A321LRs and A321XLRs set to be delivered by 2029;
- The first of 12 A350-1000ULRs for Project Sunrise are due to arrive in FY2026. [more - original PR]